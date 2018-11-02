Reserve deputy awarded for his quick actions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man chose to vandalize the Oklahoma County Jail, and now that man has been arrested in the same jail for the crime he committed.

However, it's the actions of the deputy on duty that's getting all the attention.

The sheriff's office said Amidre Baskerville threw a rock through the jail's automatic door but, at first, those inside thought they heard gunfire.

"All of a sudden, [they] heard this loud boom," said spokesperson Mark Opgrande.

Reserve deputy Marvin Sampson was working the evening shift last week at the jail when he heard the loud pop.

"When you're sitting in that area, it sounds like a shot gun blast or a gun blast," Opgrande said.

The surveillance video showed Sampson immediately getting up from his station and heading over to the possible threat.

"He told everybody to get back get down, drew his weapon, walked right out to the front. He didn't hesitate at all to go and confront at the time what he thought was somebody shooting at the building," Opgrande said.

Come to find out, it was the rock flying right through the door.

Baskerville surrendered without incident and was booked in jail.

As for Sampson, it was quick actions that got him awarded the Sheriff's Office Situational Award.

"Those are the kind of people that we like to have employed here," Opgrande said.

This is now the second time Sampson has been on duty when a rock went through the door.