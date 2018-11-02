× Science Museum Oklahoma to showcase ‘Beautiful Minds- Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma museum is taking a closer look at a disorder that affects millions of people across the globe.

In November, Science Museum Oklahoma’s smART Space galleries will debut “Beautiful Minds- Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage.”

The exhibition explores the minds, art and successes of people who have had dyslexia.

“Many people have the wrong idea about what dyslexia actually is — in ‘Beautiful Minds’ we are using art, among other things, to show that dyslexia isn’t necessarily a learning disorder, but a learning difference,” said Scott Henderson, director of SMO’s smART Space galleries.

“The exhibit will illuminate many of the misconceptions of dyslexia, educate those who aren’t familiar with it and empower those who have this common learning difference. It also shines a light on the heightened creative skills that are so commonly found in people who have dyslexia,” Henderson added.

It will feature work from Steve Jobs, Leonardo Da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Agatha Christie and will showcase the artwork of dozens of students with dyslexia from Oklahoma City’s Trinity School.

“In school we gauge intelligence by one’s ability to read. Children who struggle to learn to read feel alone as they struggle to master what comes easily for so many. ‘Beautiful Minds’ will give children a place of acceptance while opening the minds of parents and educators to the hidden potential that goes unrecognized in the 10 to 20 percent who struggle with dyslexia,” said Michelle Keiper, founding member of Decoding Dyslexia and parent of a student with dyslexia.

Guests can also learn about the signifiers of dyslexia for early intervention and resources available for children in Oklahoma.

“Many world-changing discoveries, inventions and creations are attributed to people who had dyslexia. ‘Beautiful Minds’ will highlight a handful of those individuals in hopes we inspire confidence in young minds — we want to show that a dyslexia diagnosis doesn’t have to be seen as a problem. It can just mean that there is a different way of thinking to be embraced,” said Alyson Atchison, associate curator for SMO’s smART Space galleries.

The exhibition will be open to museum guests beginning on Nov. 10.

It will be on display through July 14, 2019.