Student shot at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, NH – One student has been shot on the Dartmouth campus and the shooter is still at large Friday evening, according to Hanover Police.

According to the Hanover Police, at 9:50 p.m. tonight a non-Dartmouth student was shot at the Christian Science Reading Room at 1 School Street.

Dartmouth officials say reports of gunshots have been reported around the campus.

Students are urged to stay inside as the authorities continue their search for the suspect.