Study says young voters less likely to cast ballot

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA CITY, STILLWATER, Okla. - A recent poll says one third of people 18-34 definitely plan to vote in the midterms, with 59 percent saying they aren't' familiar with candidates in their area and feel disconnected.

News 4 visited OU, UCO and OSU to find out why young Oklahoma voters are--and aren't voting.

"I feel like today's political system is really screwed up right now," said OSU student Anthony Torrez. "Not really the best. Once those changes happen, I feel like I will want to vote."

However, his fellow student, Katelyn Thompson says she wouldn't miss the chance to vote.

"It kind of like shocks me, you know?," said Thompson. "That they feel that they`re not being heard and so ironically enough, they`re not making themselves heard."

We also found a similar situation at OU.

I`m about to be a real adult I guess and my elected officials are going to be making choices on my behalf and I want to make sure my voice is heard," said Margaret Cooper.

However, another student told us she doesn't feel comfortable voting.

"I am not educated enough in the area and I don’t really want to vote when I don’t know what was going on," said Annie Jordan.

At UCO, we caught up with some students who told us they plan to vote, and others who said they didn't prepare.

“I didn’t really know where I had to go and I just never took the time to go do it," said Blake Godwin.