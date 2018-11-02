× Teresa Reeves Latest to Join Variety Care’s Acclaimed Team of Providers

Variety Care is pleased to announce and welcome Teresa Reeves, LCSW, as our newest behavioral health therapist. Reeves will be the latest provider to join Variety Care’s NW 10th Street location. The addition of Dr. Reeves helps Variety Care extend its reach into the community and commitment to offering all Oklahomans comprehensive medical services at a low-cost delivery.

Teresa Reeves is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who graduated with her Bachelor of Social Work from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. After receiving her graduate degree in social work from Walla Walla University in College Place, Washington, Reeves relocated to Oklahoma and immediately began her professional career with Variety Care community partner NorthCare.

“I have always been mission-driven,” Reeves said. “I think that’s one of my main motivators for being a counselor and for working here. Variety Care serves people who might otherwise have no access to care.”

Reeves believes that her mission to care started well before she began her professional career. At the age of 14, she first became a social worker while living in Indonesia with her family as the child of a missionary.

“Growing up a missionary kid outside the mainland US endowed me with a passion for healing work and gave me a mission mindset,” she said. “I became interested specifically in the healing work of counseling as a young adult after experiencing the benefits of therapy myself.”

For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with sixteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2017, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 120,858 individuals through 356,709 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.