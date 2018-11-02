× Thunder Threes Rain Down in D.C. for Fourth Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit 15 three-pointers, taking charge of the game with an 18-2 run and cruised to a 134-111 win over the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C. on Friday night.

After falling behind by 10 points in the first quarter, the Thunder whittled away at the lead, and led by five after the first period.

They blew open the game in the second quarter and led 79-50 at halftime.

The Wizards never got closer than 20 points in the second half.

Russell Westbrook led OKC with 23 points and 12 assists, while Jerami Grant had 22 points on 9 of 11 shooting.

Grant’s father Harvey, a former Sooner star and former player for the Washington Bullets, was in attendance.

Paul George broke out of his shooting slump by hitting four three-pointers and had 17 points.

Dennis Schroeder had 16 points off the bench, while Steven Adams added 15 points.

The Thunder shot 57 percent from the field and were 15-of-32 from three point range.

OKC forced 19 turnovers in the win, their fourth in a row.

The Thunder improved to 4-4 and will return home Monday night to host New Orleans at 7:00 pm.