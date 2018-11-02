× Woman killed, child injured in crash with sleepy driver

WESTVILLE, Okla. – An accident in Adair County has claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman and injured a 6-year-old child.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 59, just south of Westville.

Investigators say a 2001 Acura was southbound on Hwy 59, while a 2006 Honda Civic was headed northbound.

Authorities say the driver of the Acura, 35-year-old Justin Sequichie, told troopers that he fell asleep and crossed into oncoming traffic. The driver of the Civic, 40-year-old Stephanie Smith, tried to swerve to avoid the Acura, but was still hit head-on.

Officials say Smith was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. A 6-year-old child who was a passenger in Smith’s vehicle was also rushed to the hospital, but is expected to recover.