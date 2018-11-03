× Cowboys Lead Baylor After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Baylor 7-0 after one quarter at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday.

Baylor got the ball first and marched inside the OSU 10-yard line, then on 3rd and goal, Jalan McClendon was intercepted by Rodarius Williams in the back of the end zone for a touchback.

Oklahoma State took over at their own 20-yard line and went 80 yards in 11 plays, with Taylor Cornelius keeping on a quarterback draw for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 7:47 to play in the first quarter.

Baylor once again drove deep into OSU territory, but Connor Martin missed a 26-yard field goal wide right and it stayed 7-0.

OSU has lost three in a row to Baylor in Waco, with their last win coming in 2009.