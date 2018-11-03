× Okmulgee police seize largest amount of heroin they’ve seen

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Okmulgee Police, assisted by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the Oklahoma Safe Trails Task Force, made a drug bust on October 31.

The officers conducted an undercover operation and seized between 2 and 3 ounces of black tar heroin.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said this seizure represents the largest seizure of heroin in Okmulgee County during the almost 33 years of his career.

“Although not an enormous amount of drugs, it clearly shows that for a long time heroin was not prevalent in the Okmulgee area, but is making a bigger appearance now.”

Investigators consider this operation a success and an example of how agencies work together in our area.

Diana Olmos-Muniz, 33, of Mexico was booked in the Okmulgee County Jail for Trafficking in CDS and Unlawful Delivery of CDS.