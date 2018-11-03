× ODOC searching for Oklahoma City fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY – ODOC is searching for an Oklahoma city man who walked away from a transitional center on October 22.

William Kent was incarcerated for car theft and felony drug possession convictions out of Oklahoma County.

He is described as white, 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.