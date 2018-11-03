× Sooners Trail Texas Tech After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team trails Texas Tech 14-7 after one quarter at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night.

Tech has capitalized on a pair of Kyler Murray interceptions, while quarterback Alan Bowman has completed 14 of 15 passes.

After stopping Texas Tech on the opening possession, Oklahoma started their first possession on their own 4-yard line, and Kyler Murray was intercepted by Vaughnte Dorsey, who returned it 17 yards to the Sooners’ 3-yard line.

Two plays later, Alan Bowman zipped a pass over the middle to T.J. Vasher for a 6-yard touchdown to put Texas Tech on top 7-0 with 10:30 to play in the first quarter.

OU’s next possession ended the same way, with Murray being picked off again by Dorsey, who returned it 31 yards to the OU 25-yard line.

Tech converted the turnover into points again, with Jett Duffey coming in to play quarterback, and throwing a screen pass to Ta’Zhawn Henry, who scored from 14 yards out to make it 14-0 Red Raiders with 6:59 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma finally got their offense going on the next possession, with Murray throwing to Lee Morris for a 16-yard touchdown to cut Tech’s lead in half, 14-7 with 4:11 to play in the first quarter.

The extra point by Austin Seibert was his 275th, breaking the NCAA FBS record for career extra points.