Baby elephant growing steadily at the Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden say an elephant calf who is less than a month old is already weighing in at 400 pounds.

Last month, zookeepers said that a female elephant calf, named Kairavi, was born inside the zoo’s elephant habitat.

Veterinary staff and animal caretakers were present during the birth, but say that no medical intervention was required. In fact, officials say the entire elephant herd was inside the habitat with Asha during the birth.

Kairavi was able to stand just 12 minutes after being delivered, and was nursing just 40 minutes later.

“Asha is an exceptional mother and there is no doubt our new arrival, Kai, will thrive with her elephant family,” said Nick Newby, assistant curator, large mammals. “Not only are we are excited to welcome this new addition to the herd after 22 months of waiting, Kai’s arrival is a testament to the Zoo’s commitment to elephant conservation, and we can’t wait to introduce her to our guests.”

On Sunday, zoo officials said that Kairavi has gained about 80 pounds since birth. They say they are getting a better idea of her personality, adding that she can sleep anywhere and is gaining more control of her trunk.

Kairavi is the third elephant calf born at the Oklahoma City Zoo, and is the third offspring for Asha.

In case you were wondering, 'Kairavi' means moonlight in Sanskrit.