× Bedlam Kickoff Set for Saturday

The kickoff time and television information has been set for the Bedlam football game on Saturday, November 10.

Oklahoma will host Oklahoma State at 2:30 pm on ABC.

The Sooners are 8-1 after a 51-46 win at Texas Tech on Saturday, while the Cowboys are 5-4 following a heart-breaking 35-31 loss at Baylor on Saturday.