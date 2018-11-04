Court document: Oklahoma mother admits to trying to kill her 3 children

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A community is still reeling after an Oklahoma mother is accused of trying to kill her three children.

Officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office say dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday from a friend who was staying the night at the family’s home.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds and the body of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver.

Investigators say the 16-year-old victim is still listed in critical condition, while the 14-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

A court affidavit obtained by KJRH, the children’s mother told the district attorney that she “was so sorry” for what she “had done” and allegedly admitted to trying to kill her three children.

In the affidavit, Hall allegedly admitted to shooting Toliver in the head while he was asleep. She then allegedly shot the 16-year-old in the head, which woke the 14-year-old. Hall reportedly shot at her as she ran to a bathroom.

Officials say Amy Hall mentioned her ex-husband, and said part of her thought she was saving her children.

“Any event like this is a tragedy,” said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. “Almost 33 years on this job, this is the second scene I’ve been to where children are the victims at the hands of a parent. It’s exceptionally tragic.”

Hall has been arrested on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.