Drew Edmondson, Kevin Stitt discuss political ads ahead of general election

OKLAHOMA CITY – In just a few days, Oklahomans will be heading to the polls to decide the state’s next governor.

Drew Edmondson says the race is close, and it will really be up to which party has more people show up to the polls. Edmondson says he wants to opt in to Medicaid expansion in order to keep some rural hospitals open. He also disputes the political advertisement claiming he’s against the NRA. Edmondson says he has a concealed carry permit, he has served in the military and supports the Second Amendment.

Kevin Stitt says his teacher plan would bring teacher pay to number one in the nation. He says if he was the governor's office, he would have done things differently so teachers didn't walkout. Stitt says that Edmondson is a career politician, and says he would make sure there was no conflict of interest with his company. Stitt says he can do business in every state, and that the lawsuit against his company right now is frivolous.

Matt Pinnell, who is running for lieutenant governor, says he would have signed the teacher pay raise bill, but that he wishes it was a little different. He also says he wants to look into federal issues that may affect the state.

The general election will be held Nov. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.