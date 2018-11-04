Event spreading hope to lung cancer patients in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Friends and family of loved ones who have been affected by lung cancer showed their support on Sunday at the ‘2nd Annual Breathe Hope Walk.’

All of the proceeds from the event go right back to local families battling lung cancer.

“She was 47 and in really good health, and then was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer,” said Kara Krittenbrink.

Krittenbrink lost her mother to lung cancer a few years ago.

She’s walking for her mom, but also hoping to raise awareness so no one else has to go through the same situation.

“I think it’s a healing for people that have lost someone, and I think it gives hope to people that have the disease,” said Krittenbrink. “They see that there’s others around them that have been through this and can help them through this.”

Jenny Banner, the Founder of the Oklahoma Lung Cancer Initiative, says many think only people who smoke can get lung cancer, but that’s not true.

“Many of us have lost loved ones that have never smoked a day in their life, so we are here to raise awareness that all lung cancer patients deserve fair treatment and the love and the support that we see for others,” said Banner.

All of the proceeds from the event also stay in Oklahoma.

“We provide anything from housekeeping for people who are going through chemo to gas cards for anybody that is coming from outside of the city and needs to get treatment here locally,” said Banner.

Krittenbrink encourages others to get screened before it’s too late.

“If you ever have any signs or anything, don’t wait,” said Krittenbrink. “With this and so many diseases, early detection is so important.”

If you didn’t make it out to the walk, but would still like to donate to the Oklahoma Lung Cancer Initiative, visit its website.