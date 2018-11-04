× Officials: 163,000 Oklahomans have already voted ahead of Tuesday’s election

OKLAHOMA CITY – In just two days, voters from across the state will head to the polls for the general election.

The Oklahoma State Election Board said that by Saturday afternoon, 163,000 Oklahomans had already cast their votes for Tuesday’s election.

As of 2PM 11/3/18, 57.7K Oklahomans have voted by mail & 106.2K have early voted, for a combined total of 163.9K. (Note: Not all counties update early voting in real time.) Here is the party affiliation of combined mail/early voters:

R = 50.8%

D = 40.7%

I = 8.2%

L = 0.3% pic.twitter.com/4Jvh60Zg2H — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) November 3, 2018

This week, the Oklahoma State Election Board will tally the votes to determine who is the state’s next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and insurance commissioner. Voters will also be deciding several local Senate and House races.

Election officials remind voters that no matter your party affiliation, you can vote for whomever you want in this general election.

There are 2,120,843 people registered to vote in Oklahoma, which is an almost 105,000 increase since January.