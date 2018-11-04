Officials: Ordinance banning electric scooters on Oklahoma City sidewalks will be enforced

OKLAHOMA CITY – Since their arrival in cities across the state earlier this year, officials say scooters have taken Oklahoma by storm.

In August, city leaders in Oklahoma City approved an ordinance that put rules in place for electric scooter companies.

The ordinance would require companies to have revocable permits defining the areas where they would park the scooters each day before 7 a.m. The city also has the right to require the licensee to use GPS technology creating a virtual boundary, which would prevent the scooters from being used in prohibited areas.

However, officials say an ordinance for riders was already in place.

Riders can’t use a scooter on a sidewalk or trail. Bike lanes and streets are OK.

Riders must follow normal traffic rules, like stopping at stop lights and stop signs.

Riders must always yield to pedestrians. Watch for pedestrians coming out of buildings or from between parked cars.

Riders are encouraged to park the scooters close to the curb, or next to a bike rack. Please don’t block the sidewalk, especially in places that would make it difficult for a person with disabilities to use the sidewalk.

Riders are encouraged to follow guidelines and instructions from the scooter business.

Last week, the Oklahoma City Police Department worked to remind scooter users to pay close attention to traffic laws.

Authorities say the ordinance prohibiting scooters on city sidewalks will be enforced due to the potential hazard to pedestrians. Officials say users also must have a valid driver's license in order to operate a scooter on a roadway.

Scooters cannot pass other vehicles between lanes of traffic, and you cannot swerve in between moving vehicles.

"If citizens choose to use the new scooters, we ask that they please utilize bike lanes when possible. If a bike lane is not available, we ask that they please operate them safety on a city street and abide by all traffic laws," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Officials say they are reviewing ordinances to determine if they need to be amended.