Oklahoma woman killed in crash in Logan County

CRESCENT, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is dead following a crash along a state highway in Logan County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 1996 Mazda pickup and a 2006 Chevy SUV were heading southbound on Hwy 74 when the driver of the SUV made an improper U-turn at Hwy 74 and Industrial Rd.

Investigators say while turning, the SUV was hit by the pickup truck.

The accident report states that the driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Patricia Calvert, was pinned for approximately two hours.

Sadly, Calvert died at the scene of the crash.

At this point, troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.