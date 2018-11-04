× Priest removed from Oklahoma ministry pending investigation of sexual abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Catholic priest in the Archiodese of Oklahoma City has been removed from ministry pending an investigation of an alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

The announcement was posted on the archdiocese’s website stating the removal of Rev. James Mickus who serves as pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Chandler and Saint Louis Catholic Church in Stroud.

We’re told Archbishop Paul Coakley informed parishioners in person Sunday morning.

According to the statement, the allegation does not involve Mickus’s current parishes and is under review by the archdiocesan Review Board. The board was created in 2002 under the “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” to review allegations of abuse and advise the archbishop.

The statement goes on to say the allegation also is being reviewed by McAfee and Taft, an independent firm hired by the archdiocese to review and investigate allegations of abuse by priests from 1960 to 2018.

An administrator will be assigned to the parish and mission.

In August, Archbishop Coakley announced the archdiocese’s plan for reviewing and reporting all past allegations of child sexual abuse by priests. Officials said the review would include all instances where credible allegations of child sexual abuse were reported, substantiated, prosecuted or admitted to among priests serving in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.

Diane Clay, director of communications for the Archdiocese, told News 4 on Sunday that the investigation into Mickus is the first one they have taken action on. Clay added at this point, law enforcement is not involved.

According to the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” requires the removal from ministry any priest, deacon or other religious upon determination of a credible claim of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Mickus has served at these parishes:

Saint Joseph, Bison

Our Lady of Sorrows, Chandler

Saint Francis Xavier, Enid

Chaplain, Vance Air Force Base, Enid

Mission of Saint Ann, Fairview

Chaplain, Oklahoma State Reformatory, Granite

Mission of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Hollis

Chaplain, Lexington Correctional Center

Sacred Heart, Mangum

Saint Philip Neri, Midwest City

Saint Joseph, Norman

Christ the King, Oklahoma City

Saint Patrick, Oklahoma City

Saint Mary, Ponca City

Saint Louis, Stroud