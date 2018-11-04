Sooners Respond on the Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma kept their winning streak in true road games alive at 19 with a come-from-behind 51-46 win at Texas Tech on Saturday night.

The Sooners fell behind 14-0, but got the offense going and made enough plays on defense to fend off a Red Raiders upset.

Kyler Murray became the first OU player to throw for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 100 yards in the same game, with 360 yards passing and 100 yards rushing, accounting for four touchdowns.

Running back Trey Sermon had a career high 206 yards rushing and three scores.

Nate Feken reports from Lubbock, Texas.