Sooners Rise in Both Polls

Oklahoma’s football team moved up in both major polls released Sunday.

OU moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and coaches polls, from 7th to 6th.

Alabama remains number one in both polls.

OU is 8-1 on the season after beating Texas Tech 51-46 in Lubbock on Saturday night.

The Sooners host Oklahoma State in the Bedlam game next Saturday at 2:30 pm.