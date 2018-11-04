Sooners Rise in Both Polls

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the stadium during the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Oklahoma Sooners game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Oklahoma’s football team moved up in both major polls released Sunday.
OU moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and coaches polls, from 7th to 6th.
Alabama remains number one in both polls.
OU is 8-1 on the season after beating Texas Tech 51-46 in Lubbock on Saturday night.
The Sooners host Oklahoma State in the Bedlam game next Saturday at 2:30 pm.