‘The Outsiders House’ set to open to the public later this year

TULSA, Okla. – While it may just look like another house in Tulsa, ‘The Outsiders House’ has a special place in the hearts of movie fans across the country.

The house, which is located at 731 N. St. Louis in Tulsa, was featured in the 1983 film ‘The Outsiders.’

Soon, fans of the popular movie will be able to get a close look at the house that played a role in the film.

In the past, a non-profit organization has worked to restore the home and turn it into a museum.

The Tulsa landmark is set to open toward the end of the year.