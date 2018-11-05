22-year-old arrested after allegedly admitting to shooting, killing ex-girlfriend

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A 22-year-old was arrested after he allegedly admitted to killing to his ex-girlfriend and then put her body in a recycling bin.

21-year-old Lauren Kidd was reported missing to Broken Arrow police on October 30 after she didn’t show up to a Halloween party on October 27.

Police initially questioned Konner Brunner in connection to Kidd’s death, but officials say he first lied. It was during a second interview that Brunner allegedly admitted to shooting and killing Kidd.

He told police the incident happened in his car and he then put her body in a recycling bin.

Police found the bin, however, Kidd’s body was not there and police are still searching. FOX 23 reports police found a weapon in Brunner’s home.

Brunner was arrested on first-degree murder and desecration of a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail.