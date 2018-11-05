Alec Baldwin arrested, charged with assault in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested and charged with assault and harassment Friday following a dispute over a parking spot, according to New York police.

NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel told CNN the incident occurred on 10th Street in Manhattan.

A 49-year-old man sustained an injury to the left jaw after being punched and was taken to a local area hospital to be treated, police said. He’s in stable condition, police added.

Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment and given a desk appearance ticket, the NYPD said.

A representative for Baldwin had no comment when reached by CNN. However, a series of tweets on the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account that appear to be from the actor denied the allegations.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much,” the tweets read. “I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.

“Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.