Andy Alligator’s honoring active, retired military with free All-Day passes on Veterans Day

NORMAN, Okla. – Andy Alligator’s Fun Park is honoring active and retired military with free All-Day passes on Veterans Day.

“We want to give thanks for the huge sacrifice each and every service member and their family makes,” says Kyle Allison, General Manager and co-owner of Norman’s indoor and outdoor fun center and water park. “Offering a free pass is just a small way Andy Alligator’s can say thank you to all of our veterans.”

You must have your military ID to get a free All-Day pass on Veterans Day, November 11. Family members get a $5 discount on All-Day passes.

An All-Day pass is normally $28.95 and includes all-day, unlimited access to Go-karts, Climbing Wall, Rookie Karts, Frog Hopper, Bumper Cars, Miniature Golf, 1 round of laser tag and Kidz Zone. Unlimited laser tag can be added for $5 more.

