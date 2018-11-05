× Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour to make stop in Oklahoma City in 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ariana Grande has announced she will be going on a world tour next year, and one of the stops is in Oklahoma City!

The record-breaking superstar announced the first leg of the Sweetener World Tour last month.

Grande has made three platinum-selling albums and surpassed 18 billion streams, in addition to nabbing several Grammy Award nominations and landing multiple hits in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She will be performing at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

