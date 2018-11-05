× Attorney of removed priest: ‘Nothing new has happened other than more unfavorable publicity’

OKLAHOMA CITY – The attorney of a Catholic priest facing an allegation of child sex abuse is sharing his side of the story.

On Sunday, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma announced Father James Mickus had been removed from ministry pending an investigation of alleged child sex abuse. Mickus, a pastor for two Catholic churches in Chandler and Stroud, has served at more than a dozen churches in Oklahoma.

We’re told the allegation does not involve Mickus’ current parishes.

His attorney, Stephen Jones, told News 4 he is confident the allegation stems from 2002, when Mickus was first accused and later exonerated. Mickus was informed of his removal by Archbishop Paul Coakley on Friday.

“It was an ambush. He had no idea why the Archbishop wanted to see him. He had asked. They had declined to inform him but, since he was Archbishop, Father Mickus went there,” Jones said Monday. “The Archbishop was there with two other representatives from Archdiocese, and they were very vague about what they told Father Mickus, but he did ask them if this was a new allegation or the old one and they indicated it was one from several years ago, which means the old one because that’s the only one we’re aware of.”

In 2002, Mickus filed a defamation lawsuit against the accuser who claimed he was sexually abused by the pastor 20 years prior. Mickus was removed from ministry and later reinstated by Archbishop Eusebius Beltran after a review board found there was no evidence to support the claim.

On Sunday, an Archdiocese spokeswoman told us the most recent investigation into Mickus is the first case they have taken action on since Archbishop Coakley announced in August a plan to review and report all past allegations of child sex abuse by priests.

“That’s absurd. The Archbishop doesn’t know what he’s talking about. His predecessor took action in 2002 and exonerated Father Mickus after a complete hearing,” Jones said. “I don’t know if the Archbishop really knows what the facts are. He seems to be rather vague. Even the press release and the statement is very vague, so I think the question is how much does he really know? Does he know this happened? I mean, they have the records.”

Jones said he will be writing a letter Monday asking Coakley for the names of members on his review committee and to preserve all of the records on the matter.

Diane Clay, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, told News 4 they would not have any further statements until the review is complete.