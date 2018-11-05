Bedlam War of Words Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bedlam week is officially here and the Sooners and Cowboys didn't mince words when talking about each other.

Whether he meant to or not, Kyler Murray stirred up a little bit of controversy by saying he's, "Not a fan of Stillwater." But that's not all.

Everyone knows the Bedlam blood between Mike and Cale Gundy. OSU head coach Mike Gundy didn't miss a chance to take a subtle shot at his brother when discussing what Oklahoma State has to do to right the ship against the Sooners.

OSU struggled against Baylor getting gashed with 12 penalties for 133 yards. Mike Gundy didn't hesitate to say that they have to be much better going forward because they aren't good enough to withstand that much during a game.

Other highlights of Mike Gundy's press conference included him saying he doesn't compare the 2014 season where OSU upset OU to become bowl eligible to this one. Gundy also added that he doesn't anticipate giving some freshman redshirts a chance to get their feet wet because they simply aren't ready.

As for the Sooners, they discussed their defensive breakdowns from Texas Tech. Lincoln Riley acknowledged that they need to be better going forward, but also added that it doesn't matter what the record is in this match up. It's a rivalry game.

Oklahoma enters this game winners in 13 of the last 15 Bedlam showdowns. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm in Norman on Saturday.