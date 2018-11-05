× Bison exhibit coming to National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum announced a new exhibit coming in 2019.

The temporary exhibition, “Ancient. Massive. Wild – The Bison Exhibit,” will focus on the iconic American bison through interactive experiences that combine history, artifacts, and hands-on activities.

The museum made the announcement on Saturday, which was also National Bison Day.

According to the museum, the exhibit “celebrates the history and significance of the United States’ first national mammal and highlights the importance of its preservation and conservation.”

The traveling exhibition will be augmented by the museum’s permanent collection, which offers a rich display of paintings, photographs, and sculpture depicting bison across the many cultures of the American West.

The exhibit will be at the museum from February 9, 2019 to May 12, 2019.

