Blanchard police warning about possible scam targeting Oklahoma veterans

BLANCHARD, Okla. – Officials with the Blanchard Police Department are warning residents about a possible scam targeting Oklahoma veterans.

On Monday, authorities with the Blanchard Police Department say they received a report about a possible phone scam involving someone claiming to be with the Veterans Administration.

Officials say the alleged scammer was asking the victim about their VA benefits, and said that in order for their benefits to continue, they needed their personal information.

The Veterans Administration does not call recipients to ask for personal information over the phone. If you receive a similar call, report it to local law enforcement officers.