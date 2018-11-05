Bouncing Back: How one Edmond athlete grabbed a lifeline made of bungee cords.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA -- Candace Williams perfect health went away almost overnight.

One day she came down with a little stomach bug and she never recovered.

"I struggled a lot with achilles tendonitis, pain in my hands, joints, everything." she recalls. "Doctors diagnosed me with an auto-immune disorder."

So she was down to short walks an lifting her kids until she happened to see a video from Poland, of all places.

It involved people strapping themselves into a king of grown up 'Jolly Jumper', and then exercising in it.

"You want to avoid pinching," describes Williams as she adjusts the apparatus.

A short while later Candace had one hanging in her own garage.

"I couldn't get away from it," she says. "It was not only something that I could do, it was something that I loved to do."

It took her a little while to get the hang of it, literally.

But once she started she was hooked.

Her fitness level bounced back.

After wrapping herself in bungees she couldn't wait to show other people.

Less than six months ago, Sling Bungee Fitness provided the slingshot she needed to open her own gym.

Williams says, "the most exciting thing about it is people are coming in here and saying this is the most fun they've ever had working out, ever."

You're watching one of her advanced classes.

Candace says the concept is pretty simple.

She leads her students through a rigorous cardio routine with a fraction of the impact they'd all receive without a giant rubber band to catch them.

"Low impact. High intensity," she describes.

Aside from getting used to a harness and a slightly different center of gravity everyone who tries this kind of thing has to get over giggling at the absurdity of hanging from the ceiling, but Candace says you can't argue with the results.

"Everybody gets the giggles the first time," she advises.

She got her life back thanks to a catch from a rubber rope, and so are lots of other hangers on.

Sling Bungee Fitness has three different levels of classes from beginner through advanced.

For more information to http://www.slingbungee.com