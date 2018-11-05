Boyz II Men set to perform in Tulsa in January 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris of musical group Boyz II Men perform onstage during "An Opry Salute to Ray Charles" at The Grand Ole Opry on October 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for Black & White TV)

TULSA, Okla. – One of the most commercially successful R&B groups of all time is set to perform in Tulsa in 2019.

Boyz II Men will make a stop in Tulsa in January next year.

The group has sold a number of records and were involved in three of the longest-running number one pop singles in history.

They are set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on January 19, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale November 9 at 10 a.m. CST.

