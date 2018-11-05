× Boyz II Men set to perform in Tulsa in January 2019

TULSA, Okla. – One of the most commercially successful R&B groups of all time is set to perform in Tulsa in 2019.

Boyz II Men will make a stop in Tulsa in January next year.

The group has sold a number of records and were involved in three of the longest-running number one pop singles in history.

They are set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on January 19, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale November 9 at 10 a.m. CST.

