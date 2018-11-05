× Ceremony honors Oklahoma officers killed in the line of duty

OKLAHOMA CITY – A special ceremony was held at the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial to pay tribute to those who have lose their lives in the line of duty.

A tower that sits at the center of the memorial was lit with blue lights for everyone to see.

Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department were on hand for the ceremony.

‘Project Blue Light’ originated in 1986 after the death of a Philadelphia police officer. During the holidays, homeowners and businesses are encouraged to display blue lights to show their support for law enforcement and those who have died in the line of duty.

“It truly is hallowed ground because there are 850 fallen officers’ names on these walls and their families deserve a place that they can come and pay their respects and feel comfortable being here to do that,” said Phil Williams, with the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial.

The memorial was first dedicated back in 1969.

It was the first permanent memorial in the United States to be dedicated to honor those fallen officers.