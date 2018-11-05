× Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help in finding next of kin for man found drowned in creek

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Cleveland County are asking for the public’s help after a man’s body was found in a creek last week.

Authorities responded to the scene on October 30 in Norman near Griffin Memorial.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man found partially submerged in Bishop Creek that day has been identified as Brian Matthew Tish, 49. He was found by Food and Shelter and “got along with everyone,” according to Food and Shelter staff.

Now, the sheriff’s office is trying to find Tish’s next of kin. They say he was a local homeless man who may also have ties to Florida.

Based on interviews, the sheriff’s office says detectives suspect Tish’s death was an accident.

The medical examiner says Tish died by drowning, but has not ruled whether or not it was an accident. Officials say there were no signs of struggle at the scene and no signs of trauma on the body.

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation because the land is state property.

Anyone with information on possible relatives should call Cleveland County Detective Justin Pyle at (405) 701-8734.