× Company permanently ends all hydraulic fracturing operations in area following Bridge Creek earthquake

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. – Authorities say an oil well operator has decided to permanently end all hydraulic fracturing operations following an earthquake in Bridge Creek.

On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma Geological Survey recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake in the Bridge Creek area.

A short time later, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Oil and Gas Division issued a directive to shut down wells in the area pending an investigation into the earthquake.

On Monday afternoon, Roan Resources announced that it will permanently end all fracking operations in the Bridge Creek area.

“The decision of Roan Resources to stop hydraulic fracturing operations at the company’s well site in the Bridge Creek area is certainly good news, and the company is to be commended for its decision. This action means the Commission’s Oil and Gas Division will be able to direct its full efforts toward developing further, necessary revisions in the requirements operators must follow when there is seismicity around their well completion operation,” said Oklahoma Corporation Commission Chairman Dana Murphy.