Contest hoping to give Oklahoma entrepreneur a start in the Paseo District

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans who hope to open their own business are invited to submit their ideas in a unique contest that will give one lucky winner a start toward their dream.

Five years ago, Rachel Cope entered a contest and won a chance to start a business in an abandoned laundromat in Oklahoma City’s Plaza District. She ultimately created Empire Slice House and founded 84 Hospitality.

Now, she is giving back with a contest of her own.

Cope and her team currently have a space in the Paseo District that is vacant. She has created a contest to help place an entrepreneur in the building at 3004 Paseo.

Ideas for the space can be submitted and a winner will be selected on Jan. 1, 2019.

Oklahoma City’s Great Plains Bank will sponsor the space’s first three months rent.