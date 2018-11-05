Cooking with Kyle: Creamy Garlic Parmesan Grits

This side dish is easy, quick and impressive! It is a fantastic side dish for a special occasion or when something “different” is desired.
*Serves 6; recipe may be doubled.
Ingredients
- 1 C Grits
- 4 C water
- 1.5 t salt
- 3 T butter
- 3 T heavy cream or half and half
- 3/4 C grated Parmesan
- 1/2 t black pepper
- 1/2 t garlic powder
- Smoked paprika for garnish
Directions
- Bring water and salt to a boil in a heavy saucepan. Slowly stir in grits.
- Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook grits until liquid is absorbed.
- Stir in butter and Parmesan.
- Stir in cream/half and half a little at a time until thoroughly blended.
- Add black pepper and garlic powder; stir thoroughly.
- Transfer to serving bowl (or individual plates) and garnish with smoked paprika sprinkled on top.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!