Cooking with Kyle: Creamy Garlic Parmesan Grits

Posted 4:30 pm, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:08PM, November 5, 2018

This side dish is easy, quick and impressive! It is a fantastic side dish for a special occasion or when something “different” is desired.

*Serves 6; recipe may be doubled.

Ingredients

  • 1 C Grits
  • 4 C water
  • 1.5 t salt
  • 3 T butter
  • 3 T heavy cream or half and half
  • 3/4 C grated Parmesan
  • 1/2 t black pepper
  • 1/2 t garlic powder
  • Smoked paprika for garnish

Directions

  1. Bring water and salt to a boil in a heavy saucepan. Slowly stir in grits.
  2. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook grits until liquid is absorbed.
  3. Stir in butter and Parmesan.
  4. Stir in cream/half and half a little at a time until thoroughly blended.
  5. Add black pepper and garlic powder; stir thoroughly.
  6. Transfer to serving bowl (or individual plates) and garnish with smoked paprika sprinkled on top.
  7. Serve immediately and enjoy!