GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission directed the operator of a well completion operation in Grady County to shut down immediately following an earthquake.

The Oil and Gas Division of the OCC issued the directive after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled in the Bridge Creek area near the well Sunday evening.

The shutdown of the operation is indefinite pending further investigation and data review.

OCC says the operator of the well is Roan Resources.