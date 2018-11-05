× Election day tips before you head to the polls

OKLAHOMA CITY – In less than 24 hours, Oklahomans will start heading to the polls for the state’s general election.

However, election officials say there are a few things you should know before you head to your polling location.

Confirm your polling location – Before you go to vote, make sure you know your polling location. Look at your voter ID card, call the county election board or use the election board’s website to confirm your correct polling location.

Bring in notes, if needed – Oklahomans are allowed to bring notes or a marked sample ballot with them to the polls, as long as they don’t show them to anyone else at the polling location.

Electioneering is a crime – Electioneering within 300 feet of a ballot box is a misdemeanor. Electioneering includes wearing campaign buttons, t-shirts or other paraphernalia that advocates for candidates, parties or ballot issues.

Bring a proof of identity – When you head to the polls, bring a form of identification with you. Voters can show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state or tribal government, or show their voter ID card.

If problems occur, cast a provisional ballot – If you don’t bring a form of identification, you can sign an affidavit and vote with a provisional ballot. If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after the election. If you encounter any problems at your polling place, don’t leave the polling place without casting a provisional ballot.

When to vote– On Tuesday, Nov. 6, polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election officials warn that lines at the polls are likely to be the longest before work, during the lunch hour and after work. Instead, voters can save time by voting during ‘off-peak’ hours, which are usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says 165,598 people have already cast their ballots for the upcoming election.

On Monday, officials said that those numbers were almost as high as the number of people who cast their ballots early for the 2012 presidential election in Oklahoma.