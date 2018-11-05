One person dead, three in critical condition after head-on crash in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are on scene of a head-on crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the area near NE 23rd and Bryant Monday morning.

Police tell News 4 two people were inside each car, and one person from each car was ejected and trapped.

All four people were taken to the hospital. One person died, and three others are in critical condition.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Charles Greenfield, has been arrested, but remains in the hospital. Police believe he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Drivers are encouraged the avoid the area.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident.