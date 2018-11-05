× New Zealand fisherman saves toddler floating face-down in the ocean

A fisherman has rescued a toddler on the coast of New Zealand after spotting the child floating face-down in the water.

Gus Hutt found the boy at around 7 a.m on October 26 at Matata, near Whakatane in the country’s north island, while fishing from the beach.

“As he floated past, I thought he was just a doll,” Hutt told the New Zealand Herald. “His face looked just like porcelain with his short hair wetted down, but then… he let out a little squeak and I thought, ‘Oh God, this is a baby and it’s alive.'”

It has been widely reported the boy had escaped from the tent of his parents, who were staying at a holiday camp nearby.

A spokesman from New Zealand police said the child – who was approximately 2 years old – was “found face-down in some water.”

“The child was quickly removed from the water by the informant at the scene, and began breathing again and was taken to hospital for a checkup in a moderate condition.”

The co-owner of Murphy’s Holiday Camp, Rebecca Salter, told CNN that Hutt’s wife alerted the campsite after finding the child and brought him back to be wrapped in a towel.

New Zealand’s police spokesman said authorities weren’t investigating the incident any further.