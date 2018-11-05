× ‘Folds of Honor’ license plates now available to Oklahoma drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers across Oklahoma now have the ability to support a veteran’s organization

As Nov. 1, the Folds of Honor Supporter license plates became available to Oklahoma drivers.

Organizers say the plates cost $39, with $25 of that price going back to Folds of Honor.

The form to order a plate can be filled out online and then printed.

Once it is complete, send the form to the following address:

Oklahoma Tax Commission

Motor Vehicle Division Special Plate Section

2501 N. Lincoln Blvd.

Oklahoma City, OK 73194-001