‘Folds of Honor’ license plates now available to Oklahoma drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers across Oklahoma now have the ability to support a veteran’s organization
As Nov. 1, the Folds of Honor Supporter license plates became available to Oklahoma drivers.
Organizers say the plates cost $39, with $25 of that price going back to Folds of Honor.
The form to order a plate can be filled out online and then printed.
Once it is complete, send the form to the following address:
Oklahoma Tax Commission
Motor Vehicle Division Special Plate Section
2501 N. Lincoln Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73194-001
