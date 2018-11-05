× Heritage Hall kindergarten students create Kindness Baskets for families in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of kindergarten students was able to spread a bit of holiday cheer to families in need.

Sunbeam Family Services say Heritage Hall kindergarten students created more than 15 Kindness Baskets to help grandparents raising grandchildren. The Kindness Baskets were filled with snacks, toys, clothes and warm weather items.

“We’re always running low,” said Terri Becerra. “Between my income and my husband’s, we are both disabled, we don’t make that much money. We have to stretch it. We always run out of food because we don’t qualify for food stamps. I need all the help I can get.”

Becerra’s granddaughter received one of the Kindness Baskets, which included a scarf, hat and gloves. She also received new jeans, shoes and a coat to keep her warm this winter.