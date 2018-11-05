Man arrested after crash that left one dead, three hurt in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is facing charges in a crash that left one dead and three hurt in northeast Oklahoma City.

It happened early Monday morning near NE 23rd and Bryant. Police say the driver of a silver car went left of center, hitting a yellow taxi cab head-on.

A passenger in the silver car was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and the passenger in the taxi cab were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the silver car, identified as 48-year-old Charles Greenfield, was arrested before he was taken to the hospital.

Police say he exhibited “very strong signs” of being under the influence of drugs.

Once Greenfield is released from the hospital, police say he will be booked into the Oklahoma County jail for second-degree murder.