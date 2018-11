OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been taken to a hospital following a house fire in the southwest side.

The fire was reported around 8:18 p.m. on Monday at the house in the 9300 block of S. Hudson.

Firefighters said they saw light smoke upon arrival.

UPDATE: Crews are now saying the victim did not have burn injuries, but everything else was accurate —> Victim was found in full arrest, CPR initiated, and was transported. 9:08 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 6, 2018

According to officials, the fire appears to have been in the kitchen and the patient was found in the living room.

The fire has been put out, and the cause is not yet known.

No other details have been released at this time.