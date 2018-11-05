× Mercy to end hospital lease with El Reno; Plan to build new outpatient facility underway

EL RENO, Okla. – Mercy announced on Monday they plan to build a new outpatient facility and end their lease with the hospital in El Reno.

Mercy entered into an agreement with the city of El Reno in 2009 to manage the hospital. In 2010, Mercy began a lease agreement to operate the city-owned hospital.

Officials with Mercy say “after an extensive discernment period that focused on analyzing community needs and hospital use patterns, Mercy leaders have decided to end the hospital lease with the city of El Reno and shift focus to expanding needed outpatient services. Mercy will work with city leaders over the next six months to create a smooth transition plan.”

The new facility will feature the following providers and services:

Family medicine

Internal medicine

Imaging services

Lab services

Walk-in urgent care

Urology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Pain management

Home health

Wound care

Physical therapy

EMS services

Virtual medicine

A helipad will also be a feature so that patients can be transferred to a higher level of care when needed.

Mercy Hospital El Reno was built by the city in 1954.

Officials say patient census at the hospital has “declined significantly” as patients choose to travel to larger communities for hospital care.

The hospital saw an average of 12 patients per day in 2009 when Mercy entered into the agreement to manage the hospital. Today, the hospital sees an average of 12 patients per month in the inpatient hospital setting.

Because of this, Mercy Hospital El Reno lost $2.9 million dollars last year on inpatient care and experienced a loss of more than $700,000 in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Approximately 100 Mercy employees work at the hospital, but officials say not all will be affected. Nearly half of the employees provide services, such as home health, physical therapy, and more, that will remain in the community.

Mercy’s human resources team will work with remaining affected co-workers individually to offer resources and explore the possibility of transferring to open positions in nearby Mercy facilities or in the new facility.