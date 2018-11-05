× Norman Animal Welfare holding free adoption event

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Animal Welfare is holding a free adoption event this week.

All dog, cat, puppy and kitten adoptions will be free through November 10. All available animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

The goal of the event is to completely empty the shelter.

If you are interested, the event is November 5 through November 10, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Norman Animal Welfare Center is located at 3428 Jenkins Avenue in Norman.

To view available animals, click here.