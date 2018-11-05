Officials: Two school buses involved in wreck in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two school buses were involved in a wreck in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to S.W. 44th St. , in between Czech Hall Rd. and Mustang Rd., after two Mustang Public School buses were involved in an accident.

Investigators said while leaving Riverwood Elementary School, one bus rear-ended another on the way home.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say there were approximately 20 firefighters on the scene to evaluate all of the children. In all, 17 children were being treated for minor scrapes and bruises.

Bus crash near SW 44th & Mustang

Drivers in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route.