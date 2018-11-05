OKCPS holds meeting for input on proposed school restructurings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are calling it the 'Pathway to Greatness,' and it began Monday night at Star Spencer High School as superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel met with parents and teachers, talking about his plans to reorganize the entire district.

"We want to be very clear with you about a process we are using," McDaniel said.

Since his appointment to the head of Oklahoma City Public Schools this summer, McDaniel said he and his team have been gathering data as part of an overall plan.

Monday, the superintendent kicked off the first of five community meetings at schools throughout the district, starting with officials outlining how they will make better use of school resources.

Monday night, information on school safety and school locations was laid out for parent and teachers.

"We want every student in our school district to have access to opportunity," McDaniel said.

Plans were laid out on how they will consider some schools for closure and some for re-purposing. Officials said they are looking at ways to cut waste to give each student more resources.

McDaniel said restructurings in cities like Tulsa, Dallas, Sacramento and Chicago have served as models.

The meetings are held to get the public input.

"I want to be very transparent about the process we use to make these types of decisions... We have got to have our communities input," McDaniels said.

"If it's going to benefit the better all education of the children, I think it would be a good idea but, like I said, it defeats the purpose if they are not going to give the children the resources, they are short on books, they are short on teachers, they've taken music, they've taken everything the children really need to be successful," said Star Spencer teacher and parent Debbie Fisher.

There are four other meetings scheduled for this week. For a complete list, including one in Spanish, click here.